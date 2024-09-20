Cadmatic Names Detlef Schneider CEO

Cadmatic, a developer of digital 3D-based design, engineering and information management software solutions, announced it has appointed Dr. Detlef Schneider as its new CEO effective from October 7. 2024. Schneider will succeed Jukka Rantala, who has led Cadmatic for 23 years.

Schneider brings years of experience in various roles within the engineering software business, having held leadership positions in both privately owned companies and listed corporations within industries closely related to Cadmatic’s operations. Schneider, from Germany, most recently served as CEO of Allplan, a company within the Nemetschek Group, a global software leader serving the construction industry.

“I am pleased to welcome Detlef Schneider to Cadmatic to continue Jukka Rantala's successful work,” said Olli Manner, Chairman of the Board. “Detlef’s extensive experience will support our growth objectives, and his diverse background will benefit the development of customer relationships, business models, and our products. Detlef has much to contribute to Cadmatic’s growth path.”

Schneider said, “It is an honor to lead Cadmatic toward a successful future. Cadmatic develops excellent engineering and information management products for the marine, process and buildings industry, with an impressive list of customers globally. I am eager to work with Cadmatic’s employees and customers to further accelerate growth and to create long-term value for all stakeholders by delivering innovative products to improve our customers’ business.”

Rantala has led Cadmatic for 23 years. During this time, Cadmatic has grown profitably from a 12-person export company developing 3D plant design software into a globally operating software company. Cadmatic has 330 employees that serve customers in 60 countries and has 21 offices in 17 countries. Cadmatic's product portfolio has expanded to cover the software required for the design of ships, industrial plants, and buildings, as well as for managing digital information from design to construction and operations.

According to Manner, Rantala has committed to putting his know-how and experience at Cadmatic’s and the new CEO’s disposal. At the Cadmatic shareholders’ meeting, it will be proposed that Rantala be elected as a member of Cadmatic’s Board of Directors.

“I am extremely proud of everything we have achieved. Now is the right time for the next CEO to take the reins and drive our operations forward towards our strategic goals. I am pleased that I will be able to contribute to the company’s growth and development in the future too,” Rantala said.