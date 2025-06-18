Call Made for More Collaboration to Protect Seafarers from Criminalization

Global maritime leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to fair treatment, due process and coordinated action to protect seafarers’ rights.

Seafarers detained in connection with their professional duties must be treated fairly and with dignity, with full respect for their human rights, high level participants from the IMO, International Labour Organization (ILO), International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), and International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) have urged, following a joint event at IMO Headquarters.

Participants urged commitment to due process and the fair treatment of seafarers to allow them to be swiftly repatriated to their families in accordance with the IMO/ILO Guidelines, acknowledging that unfair criminalization of seafarers continues to be of significant concern to seafarers and the wider industry and reduces industry confidence.

The IMO and ILO, with the support of industry partners in the ILO–IMO Tripartite Working Group, have adopted Guidelines on Fair Treatment of Seafarers Detained in Connection with Alleged Crimes. The guidelines were approved by the IMO Legal Committee (LEG 112) in April. They cover issues related to due process, protection from arbitrary detention, coercion or intimidation, and ensuring that wages, medical care and repatriation rights should remain intact during any legal proceedings. They aim to improve coordination among countries, shipowners and seafarers.

Participants urged further practical and concrete outcomes, including robust policies, targeted training programs, enhanced enforcement and monitoring and the sharing of best practices across jurisdictions.

Judiciary Engagement: Recognizing that many judicial systems may lack the expertise to handle maritime cases swiftly and fairly, participants encouraged the training of judicial authorities in maritime law and seafarers’ rights to ensure timely and just outcomes.

Stronger Industry Coordination: Emphasis was placed on greater coordination between Member States and industry to enable consistent implementation of legal protections and to support the rapid release and repatriation of detained seafarers.

Role of Insurers: Insurers, including P&I Clubs, were urged to provide legal support coverage and uphold seafarers’ welfare in cases of unfair treatment of seafarers.

Logistics and supply chain stability: Participants highlighted how seafarer criminalization disrupts crew changes, undermines maritime reliability, and creates reputational and operational risks throughout the global supply chain. Maritime and logistics companies were urged to support clear protection protocols, advocate for consistent treatment across jurisdictions and invest in awareness and welfare initiatives across shipping and port networks.

Addressing seafarer abandonment and detention-related costs: There was strong consensus that seafarers - key workers essential to global trade - must not bear the burden of legal uncertainty, detention, or abandonment due to systemic gaps or negligence.



