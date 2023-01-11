Callan Marine Hires Broussard as Business Development Director

Galveston, Texas based dredging and marine construction company Callan Marine announced it has hired Marc Broussard as its new director of business development.

The 25-year veteran brings to the role sales and marketing expertise in the maritime and energy sector, as well as international markets.

Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine, said, “We are confident [Broussard] will continue to foster our existing client relationships and build new ones in the dredging and marine construction sectors.”