Callan Marine Hires Dearing as Engineering Director

Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine announced it has hired Chris Dearing as its new director of engineering.

Dearing brings extensive experience in the development and management of production and field engineering programs at some of the leading dredging companies in the nation. In his new role at Callan Marine, he will lead the development and training of engineering personnel assigned to field-based and office-based roles. Dearing will be crucial to the development of training resources, standard operating procedures, and quality control standards, and will guide the field engineering and production estimating teams to provide working solutions, project analysis, and representations of equipment capabilities during bid development and field execution, Callan said.

“We are thrilled to add someone with Chris’ experience and dedication to our team,” said Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine. “Chris will drive the development of production estimating tools, production analysis tools, and survey and production field deliverables as we continue to expand and grow Callan in the competitive national market.”

Dearing is a graduate of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, with a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering.