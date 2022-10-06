Callan Marine Names Maldonado VP

Galveston, Texas based dredging and marine construction contractor Callan Marine said it has named Joey Maldonado as Vice President of Construction Estimating.

A 25-year veteran of the construction and maritime industry, Maldonado has worked for Kingsley Constructors, Keystone Contractors, Orion Marine Group, and Russell Marine, serving as both a Project Estimator and Design Engineer. Maldonado graduated from Wharton College in 1999.

“We are very excited to welcome Joey to our Callan work family,” stated Greg Harner, Chief Operating Officer of Callan Marine. “I have known and worked with Joey for over 20 years on a variety of marine projects throughout the Gulf Coast Region. We are fortunate to have him grow within our organization. With his leadership and management talents, marine construction skills, and commitment to our vision and mission, there are many great things ahead.”