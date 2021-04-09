Callan Marine Promotes Morris to Lead Brown Water Division

Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine said it has promoted Micah Morris to operations manager of its brown water division.

Morris most recently served as project manager on the brown water projects. He takes over leadership of Callan's brown water division from the company’s vice president of operations, Kevin Pearse, who was previously responsible for both the blue and brown water divisions.

“Our portfolio of projects continues to expand,” said Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine. “With the cutter suction dredge General MacArthur already on blue water projects and the cutter suction dredge General Bradley coming online for the same division, we are growing exponentially in the blue water division. Therefore Kevin Pearse, vice president of operations, will transition to sole leadership of Callan Marine’s blue water division, and Micah Morris will transfer and take responsibility for the brown water division.”

Morris is a graduate of Texas A&M University at Galveston with a Bachelor of Science in Maritime Administration. He joined the Callan Marine team in 2016 and has served in various project management roles.

Callan Marine, LTD. is a Texas-based, family-owned dredging and marine construction business founded in 2009. Callan Marine performs dredging projects for both private and public clients by providing services to restore berthing depths for ship docks, navigation channels, or otherwise facilitate transportation in our nation’s waterways.