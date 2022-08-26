Callan Marine Promotes Two VPs

Texas-based dredging and marine construction company Callan Marine announced the promotions of Chris Dearing to Vice President of Engineering and Production and Oliver Jones to Vice President.

Dearing brings extensive experience in the development and management of production and field engineering programs at some of the leading dredging companies in the nation. He will continue to lead the development and training of Callan’s engineering personnel assigned to field-based and office-based roles. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, with a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering.

Jones is a 12-year veteran of the construction and maritime industry, with roles in design, project estimation, and senior project management. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2010 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

“We are very excited to promote both Chris and Oliver within the Callan Marine team,” stated Greg Harner, Chief Operating Officer of Callan Marine. “With their leadership and management talents, engineering and marine construction skills, and commitment to our vision and mission, there is no limit to the great things that are ahead.”