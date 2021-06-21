Callan Marine Releases Tender Package for US' Largest Hopper Dredge

Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine on Monday said it has released a tender package to build what it said will be the nation’s largest capacity trailing suction hopper dredge.

The new dredge, to be named the Admiral Nimitz, will have an overall length of 422 feet, a breadth of 92 feet and a hopper capacity of 16,000 cubic yards. The diesel-electric powered Nimitz will have a maximum draft of 28.8 feet, a maximum dredging depth of 100 feet in the short dredge pipe configuration and 130 feet in the long dredge pipe configuration. It will accommodate a crew of 28.

“The Admiral Nimitz will be a robust, powerful addition to the capacity of the Callan fleet,” said Maxie McGuire, president of Callan Marine. “As the market continues to require maintenance dredging at an unprecedented rate, the Nimitz will allow Callan to respond quickly and efficiently to projects along the coast. Callan Marine continues to lead the industry with larger and faster vessels to meet the growing needs of our waterways.”

Trailing suction hopper dredges are equipped with suction pipes ending in drag heads that, while the vessel moves slowly, collect dredge material from the bottom like a giant vacuum. The collected dredge material is pumped into the hopper of the dredge while draining excess water through overflows. The dredge material is discharged in a variety of ways, depending on project specifications.

The Admiral Nimitz will join the ranks of Callan Marine’s other dredges: the 32” General MacArthur, the 28” General Bradley, the 18” General Pershing, the 16” General Patton and the 12” General Eisenhower. Last week the company announced construction of its newest cutter suction dredge, the 18” General Marshall.