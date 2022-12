Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for pipeline deep-draft dredging of the Houston Ship Channel.

Callan beat our four other bidders for the project to win the $13,845,450 firm-fixed-price contract.

Work will be performed in Houston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 11, 2023.