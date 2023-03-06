Campbell Acquires NGL's Towboat and Barge Fleet

Houston, Penn.-based Campbell Transportation Company, Inc. (CTC) on Monday announced it has signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the majority of the marine assets owned by NGL Marine, LLC, a subsidiary of Tulsa, Okla.-based NGL Energy Partners LP.

This acquisition, which is expected to be finalized by the end of March, includes a fleet of towboats and tank barges, marking another step forward in Campbell’s strategic plan to diversify its marine business line, the company said in a statement.

Once this acquisition is completed, CTC will own or operate over 1,250 barges throughout the inland waterway system, including 95 tank barges. The fleet is comprised of assets working in both the dry cargo and liquid cargo trades and is supported by the operation of more than 60 towboats.