Diana Charters Ultramax Vessel to Stone Shipping

Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping announced it has entered into a time charter contract with Stone Shipping Ltd, for one of its Ultramax dry bulk vessels, DSI Polaris.

The gross charter rate is US$15,400 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum June 1, 2025 up to maximum August 15, 2025. The charter commenced retroactively as of July 20, 2024.

The Marshall Islands registered DSI Polaris, a 60,404 dwt Ultramax dry bulk vessel built in 2018, was chartered to ASL Bulk Marine Limited, at a gross charter rate of US$13,100 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.