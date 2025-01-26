Canadian Coast Guard College Celebrates 60 Years

The Canadian Coast Guard College is celebrating its 60th anniversary year by looking back on a history of excellence and looking forward to a future of innovation and inclusion.

Through a $90 million dollar investment from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard College has benefited from recent campus upgrades. Facilitated by Public Service and Procurement Canada, extensive work was done to modernize and expand the library, pool and cafeteria, as well as to construct a new firefighting school and an Indigenous Learning Room.

In addition, a new HVAC system with heat pump technology that will use ocean water from Sydney Harbour to provide heating and cooling to the entire campus was installed. These changes help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 20% and have contributed more than $2 million dollars to the community through the hiring of local Indigenous companies and tradespeople.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, the Canadian Coast Guard College is advancing efforts to attract and retain a diverse student body. Bridging programs and targeted support systems aim to increase enrollment and success among underrepresented groups, including First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students.

As the Canadian Coast Guard College continues to expand its role as a maritime training hub in Canada, it is also developing new curricula to address emerging technologies and the evolving demands of maritime safety. Training programs for environmental response officers will also launch in the coming year, further enhancing the Canadian Coast Guard College’s impact on all Canadians.

Established in September 1965, the Canadian Coast Guard College has seen more than 1,500 officers successfully graduate into the Canadian Coast Guard fleet. These officers serve as the backbone of Canada’s marine safety system and help to protect the marine environment.





