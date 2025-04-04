St. Johns Ship Building Inks Contract to Build Trio of Vessels for $17m

St. Johns Ship Building was awarded two contracts with a cumulative total of about $17 million.

The projects include the construction of a Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) and two aluminum cruise vessels.

The new aluminum CTV is designed to meet the demands of offshore operations, ensuring safe and efficient transportation of personnel and equipment. Incorporating advanced technology and sustainable design elements, the vessel will contribute to the next generation of maritime innovation while supporting the expansion of offshore infrastructure in the U.S.

In addition, St. Johns Ship Building has been contracted to build two aluminum cruise vessels, further diversifying its production portfolio and reinforcing its capabilities in the commercial passenger vessel sector. These vessels will be built with a focus on passenger comfort, safety, and fuel efficiency.