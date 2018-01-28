Hyundai Heavy Bags Canadian Facility Order

South Korean shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has won a design contract worth about $500 million for a liquefaction unit to be used for Steelhead LNG’s Kwispaa LNG export project in Canada’s British Columbia, reported Yonhap.

Hyundai Heavy will conduct a front-end engineering design (FEED) for the hull of the At-Shore LNG (ASLNG) and build the LNG liquefaction facility for Steelhead LNG Corp., the company said in a statement.

The ASLNG facility, scheduled to begin operations in 2024 on the coast of Vancouver, will transform natural gas sent through underground pipelines into 6 million tons of liquefied forms of gas per year. The liquefied gas will be shipped by gas carrier to buyer countries, a company spokesman said.

According to Business Korea, HHI also received a US$ 220 million order for three 84,000-cubic-meter very large gas carriers (VLGCs) from KOTC, a state-run shipping company in Kuwait.