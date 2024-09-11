Canadian and Norwegian Coast Guards Ink New Partnership Agreement

Canada and Norway have signed a deal to expand cooperation between the two allied nations' coast guards, in a move to boost marine safety and environmental protection in high latitudes.

The Canadian Coast Guard this week announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Norwegian Coast Guard "formalizing joint efforts in data analysis, education and training, decarbonization, and Arctic scientific research, and setting the stage for enhanced capabilities in marine security and innovative problem-solving".

Canada's Coast Guard and Norway's Coast Guard have historically collaborated on Arctic navigation and search and rescue operations, sharing expertise and resources to enhance safety and environmental protection in the challenging Arctic region. Their joint efforts often include training exercises and information exchange to improve operational effectiveness in extreme conditions.

"Building on past successful exchanges between the Canadian Coast Guard and the Norwegian Coast Guard in training, technology, and operational insights, this agreement enhances our marine security capabilities and sets the foundation for impactful multilateral collaboration," the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement.

The two countries face joint security threats in the Arctic as nations like Russia and China seek to grow their presence in the region, as well as environmental threats like melting ice, which impacts navigation and ecosystems. These challenges require coordinated efforts to ensure both regional stability and the protection of vulnerable Arctic environments.

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard, said, “The signing of this Letter of Intent marks a pivotal moment in our partnership with the Norwegian Coast Guard. By working closely together, we can enhance our capabilities in marine security and address shared challenges more effectively. Not only are we strengthening our bilateral relationship but also setting the stage for more impactful multilateral cooperation. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.”

Commodore Øyvind Dunsæd, Commander, Norwegian Coast Guard, said, “This agreement underscores our mutual commitment to advancing marine safety and environmental protection. Our collaboration with the Canadian Coast Guard will bring new opportunities for innovation and knowledge sharing. Our ongoing collaboration has already yielded significant benefits, and this new agreement will further enhance our joint efforts in critical areas such as decarbonization and Arctic research.”