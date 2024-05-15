Canal Barge Towboat Repowered

Laborde Products announced the completion of a repower project for the towboat Ned Merrick, owned by Canal Barge Company. The project featured the replacement of the vessel's previous engines with two Tier 3 S16R engines from Mitsubishi, each delivering 1,675HP at 1,600RPM.

The 145-foot-long twin screw retractable towboat was previously powered by two EMD 567 engines. It was built by Southern Shipbuilding Corp., Slidell, La., in 1961.

David Lane, Senior VP with Canal Barge Company, said the new engines enhance both the performance and the efficiency of the vessel.

"The installation of Mitsubishi S16R engines for M/V Ned Merrick modernizes the vessel’s mechanical equipment for both improved emissions and more efficient operations,” he explained. “Repowers are an important piece of our Fleet of the Future planning, and we are thankful for our partnership with Laborde.”

This upgrade with Mitsubishi's S16R engines demonstrates Laborde Products' expertise in delivering high-quality marine engine solutions. The M/V Ned Merrick is now poised to operate more efficiently and reliably, further enhancing the services provided by Canal Barge Company.