VIMC Partners with M1 to Digitize Maritime Ops

M1 Limited (M1), Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), and SSI Solutions have entered into a strategic, non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to drive the adoption of 5G technology in Vietnam Maritime Corporation’s (VIMC) maritime operations.

This collaboration leverages M1’s experience in maritime 5G solutions, VNPT’s 5G network infrastructure, essential for deploying these solutions, and SSI Solutions’ seamless technology integration into VIMC’s operational landscape. The three parties aim to unlock new efficiencies in Vietnam’s maritime operations.

The partnership will introduce advanced 5G-powered use cases to optimize operational efficiency and enhance the digital transformation of VIMC’s ports. Drawing on M1’s success with extensive and innovative 5G projects in maritime operations and in both the public and private sectors, the initiative will explore applications such as tele-remote control of equipment, enhanced automated guided vehicle (AGV) operations, and advanced surveillance systems.