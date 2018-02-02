Retlif Expands Solar Testing Capabilities

Independent testing and strategic compliance organization Retlif Testing Laboratories has inaugurated phase one of an expansion program to offer more solar radiation testing, including both heat and photochemical testing, to military and commercial product manufacturers.

The first of two planned dedicated Solar Radiation Test Chamber upgrades has been completed at Retlif’s Harleysville, Pa. testing laboratory, with phase two scheduled for third quarter 2018 at Retlif’s Ronkonkoma, N.Y. headquarters.

The new chamber and expanded capabilities provide the irradiance and spectral content to replicate field conditions required by a number of standards in maritime and military applications. For example, they are fully compliant with test procedures, cyclic exposure, and steady state exposure, as defined in the widely used MIL-STD-810, Method 505.5.