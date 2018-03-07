Lower Capesize Rates Weigh on Baltic Sea Freight Index

Related News

4G Connect: Internet Afloat for Commercial Users

Now available in most coastal areas, 4G LTE cellular connectivity provides a very effective, low cost and fast solution for…

GoodBulk Adds Another Capesize

GoodBulk an owner and operator of dry bulk vessels announced that it took delivery of the Aquasurfer, a 2013 built Capesize vessel of 178…

Cargo Ships Slow Transits to Curb Emissions, Protect Whales

Partners in an initiative to cut air pollution and protect whales have announced results from the 2017 program and publicly…

India Launches Third Scorpene Submarine 'Karanj'

The Indian Navy’s third state-of-the-art Scorpene class submarine, INS Karanj, was launched by Reena Lanba, wife of Chief…

US Lays Keel for 21st Littoral Combat Ship

The Lockheed Martin (LMT)-led industry team officially laid the keel for the U.S. Navy's 21st Littoral Combat Ship (LCS)…

Krilo Jesenice: Village of the Cruisers

Driving south on the coastal highway from the ancient city of Split in Croatia in late October, one is amazed to come on a forest of masts.

All-Women Crew Tarini Enters Cape Town, South Africa

India's INSV Tarini entered Cape Town (South Africa) today during it’s maiden voyage to circumnavigate the globe. This is…

Maritime Cook Islands Gears Up for Stronger 2018

Maritime Cook Islands (MCI), an international ship registry, is planning for another year of expansion after a solid performance in 2017.

ClassNK Updates PrimeShip-HULL Software

ClassNK has just released the latest version of its design support software PrimeShip-HULL (HCSR) Ver.5.0.0, developed in response to the IACS Common Structural…

Kongsberg Digital Advances ‘Simulation as a Service’ with BCIT

Kongsberg Digital has signed the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) as a pilot-customer for the cloud-based application of the sophisticated K-Sim simulation technology.

MV Kobi Ruegg Joins Fugro Survey Fleet

A 58-meter, multi-role survey vessel MV Kobi Ruegg has joined Fugro’s fleet and is set to begin her first project in the…