Marine Link
Friday, March 2, 2018

Baltic Index Lifted By Firmer Capesize Rates

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 2, 2018

© Eugene Sergeev / Adobe Stock

© Eugene Sergeev / Adobe Stock

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index, tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities, gained nearly 1 percent to rise for a third straight session on Friday, driven by firmer rates for capesize vessels.
 
The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels, was up 11 points, or 0.92 percent, at 1,207 points, highest since Jan. 29.
 
It gained 1.9 percent this week, rising for the second straight week.
 
The index has been re-weighted from Thursday and will no longer include the handysize time charter average.
 
The capesize index gained 24 points, or 1.53 percent, to 1,592 points.
 
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, climbed $214 to $12,609.
 
The panamax index fell five points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,500 points.
 
Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, decreased $36 to $12,038.
 
The supramax index rose 12 points to 1004 points.


(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News