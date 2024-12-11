Techcross Earns BWMS Cyber Resilience Certification from KR

Techcross, a leading ballast water management system (BWMS) manufacturer in Korea, said it has become the first in the industry to obtain Cyber Resilience Certification from the Korean Register (KR), a certification that evaluates ability to respond to cyber threats during design, operation, and recovery process based on the UR E27 regulations established by the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS).

With the growing adoption of digital technologies into ships, the risks of cyber threats and attacks have increased significantly. To address these challenges, IACS established UR E26(Common requirements for cyber resilience of ship) and UR E27(Common requirements for cyber resilience of on-board systems and equipment) in 2022. These regulations mandate compliance for all ships constructed after July 2024.

Techcross has taken a proactive approach to cyber security in this evolving environment. In November 2022, Techcross received cyber security certification from LR for the first in the industry and in the Asia region. The KR certification covers two BWMSs – ECS and HYCHLOR – already certified by LR, while also including the Techcross Smart Platform. This platform enables real-time data exchange with customers and early diagnosis of potential equipment issues. This enhancement has received positive reviews from customers, and one of customers remarked, “This certification reinforces our trust in Techcross product. The ability to use safe and reliable solutions tailored to industry needs is the greatest advantage.”



