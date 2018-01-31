Marine Link
GoodBulk Takes Delivery of Two Capesizes

January 31, 2018

Photo: GoodBulk

 Greek dry bulk owner Goodbulk announced that in January it took delivery of two Capesize vessels and sold another one Capesize.

 
The Company took delivery of the Aquaproud, a 2009 built Capesize vessel of 178,057 dwt built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), China on On January 24, 2018. The purchase, which is the third to deliver of six option Capesize vessels acquired from funds managed by CarVal Investors on December 20, was financed with a combination of cash on hand, availability under existing credit facilities and the issuance of 1,144,123 new common shares to funds managed by CarVal. 
 
The vessel is expected to be employed in the spot market via the Capesize Revenue Sharing Agreement managed by C Transport Maritime SAM.
 
The Monaco-based shipper entered into an agreement to sell the Aquabeauty, a 2003 built Capesize vessel of 171,014 dwt built by Sasebo Heavy Industries, Japan to Greek buyers for $15 million on January 30, 2018. 
 
The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner between March and April 2018. The Aquabeauty was acquired by GoodBulk for a total consideration of $10 million and delivered into the Company’s fleet on May 5, 2017.
 
GoodBulk  took delivery of the Aquatonka, a 2012 built Capesize of 179,004 dwt built by Hanjin Heavy Industries and Construction Philippines, on January 31, 2018.  The vessel is on a fixed-rate charter with expected redelivery date towards the end of the 1st quarter 2018.
 
Upon delivery of the Aquaproud, Aquatonka and the sale of the Aquabeauty, GoodBulk will have a fleet of 14 Capesize vessels, 1 Panamax vessel, and 2 Supramax vessels on the water, with an additional 7 Capesize vessels expected to be delivered in the 1st quarter of 2018.
 
