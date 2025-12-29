d’AMICO Orders Pair of Eco Design Vessels

Product tankers shipowner d’Amico International Shipping S.A. said its operating subsidiary d’Amico Tankers D.A.C. (Ireland) signed a shipbuilding contract with Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited (China) for two new Medium Range 1 (MR1 – 40,000 DWT) product tanker vessels at a contract price of $43.2 million each.

The ships are expected to be delivered to d'Amico Tankers in April and July 2029, respectively. In addition, d’Amico Tankers has an option, exercisable within three months of signing the shipbuilding contract, to order one or two additional ships of the same type.

As of today, DIS’ fleet comprises 29 double-hulled product tankers (MR, Handysize and LR1, of which 27 owned, and 2 bareboat chartered-in) with an average age of about 9.5 years for its owned and bareboat chartered-in vessels.

“I am pleased to announce our agreement to build two top-quality, ‘eco-design’ MR1 tankers at a highly reputable shipyard. These will be by far the most efficient MR1s in our fleet, consuming at their design draft and at the engine’s normal continuous rating, around 4.0 mts of fuel oil per day less (~20% less), while being able to transport around 4 thousand cubic meters more (~8% more), than our already efficient ‘eco-design’ MR1s on the water" said Carlos di Mottola, CEO of d’Amico International Shipping. "These GSI built MR1s will also be methanol ready, certified to burn biofuels, cyber resilient and ready to receive onshore power. This investment of approximately $86.4 million is part of our fleet renewal, following the sale of our four oldest vessels in the last two years; it reinforces our long-term strategy of operating a modern, environmentally efficient fleet. With a very limited orderbook and a rapidly ageing fleet in this segment, as well as sustained interest for MR1s from

major charterers, these vessels will further strengthen our competitive position.”