Carboline Names Juanjo Ardid President

St. Louis based coatings manufacturer Carboline announced it has named Juanjo Ardid as company president. Ardid succeeded Chris Tiernay, who led the company since late 2016, on June 24.

Ardid had been employed by PPG since 1993 before joining Carboline. He was most recently based in Pittsburgh, Pa., as Vice President of Protective and Marine Coatings for the U.S. and Canada. Other prior roles include General Manager for Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants as well as market director roles for Europe, Middle East, and Africa automotive markets.

“Carboline’s future is a global future,” Ardid said. “I will apply my experience to the task of unifying and growing our international footprint so that more owners can access Carboline’s industry-best asset and infrastructure protection solutions.”

“Being this company’s president was the pinnacle and privilege of my career. But after 39 years in the coatings industry and nearly 8 years as Carboline’s president, it’s time for something new,” Tiernay said. “I’m touched by the outpouring of warmth and kind words from Carboline colleagues, family, and friends. And I’m excited about what this new chapter brings for Carboline and myself.”