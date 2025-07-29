Carbon Ridge Deploys Shipping’s First Centrifugal Carbon Capture Aboard Tanker

Carbon Ridge, a developer of onboard carbon capture and storage solutions for the maritime industry, has achieved a shipping industry first with the successful deployment of a centrifugal onboard carbon capture system (OCCS) aboard an LR2 product tanker owned by Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Conducted in partnership with Scorpio Tankers Inc., a leader in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products, the pilot aboard the vessel signals a milestone in the development and scaling of advanced OCCS solutions within the shipping industry.

The pilot commenced in July at Besiktas Shipyard in Turkey aboard the STI SPIGA.

Carbon Ridge's technology offers a modular design that reduces both initial capital investment and ongoing operational costs while delivering superior capture efficiency compared to conventional technologies. The technology's compact design means that space requirements are reduced by up to 75% compared to conventional OCCS columns, while its flexible installation options—vertical or horizontal, depending on vessel constraints—accommodate the requirements of shipping’s diverse and globally operational fleet. Captured CO2 is compressed, liquefied, and stored safely for the duration of the voyage.

Combining optimized onboard OCCS technology with an end-to-end logistics solution for captured CO2, Carbon Ridge offers a solution that ensures full value-chain compliance with maritime and regional regulations.

Designed for both retrofit and seamless newbuild integration, the technology is future-proof and scalable, agnostic to fuel type, and offers ship owners flexibility within their fleet decarbonization strategies without requiring major propulsion system overhauls. By integrating proven centrifugal technology into a compact, purpose-built system for the marine environment, Carbon Ridge is unlocking a scalable pathway for shipowners and charterers to meet increasingly stringent regulatory and climate targets.

Carbon Ridge also completed an additional financing led by Katapult Ocean and Alfa8, with participation from Crosscut Ventures and Berge Bulk. This brings the company’s total funding to over $20M USD.