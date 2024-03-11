Cargo Ship Sinks Near Vietnam, All Crewmembers Rescued

A Vietnam-registered cargo vessel sank in about 380 nautical miles east of Vung Tau, Vietnam, local officials said.

At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore operated by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), received a distress alert from the general cargo vessel Hung Phat 89 (HP89) within the Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region.

MRCC Singapore immediately issued navigational broadcasts for vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout and report sightings of the vessel in distress, and also alerted MRCC Vietnam.

By about 7 p.m., MRCC Vietnam informed MRCC Singapore that all 11 crew onboard the vessel HP89 had been rescued by the Vietnam Coast Guard, and that the vessel had sunk.