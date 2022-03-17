Marine Link
Friday, March 18, 2022
Cargo Ships Sinks Off Iran. Most Crew Members Rescued

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 17, 2022

According to available information, the ship that sank off Iran is Al Salmy 6, owned by Salem Al Makrani Cargo Company Image for illustration only - Credit: Capt. Turboboss - MarineTraffic.com

All but one of the 30 crew members of a United Arab Emirates cargo ship that sank off Iran have been rescued, Iran's official IRNA news agency said on Thursday.

"Twenty-nine crew members have so far been saved, and rescue operations are continuing to find another team member," an official from Iran's Bushehr Province told IRNA.

Jahangir Dehghani said two Iranian rescue vessels were present at the scene of the accident and that meteorologists reported wind speeds of 70 kilometers per hour.

Dubai-based Salem Al Makrani Cargo Company had earlier told Reuters that its ship sank as a result of bad weather. The spokesperson of the firm said it was in contact with Iran's Assaluyeh port authorities.

The ship sank 30 miles from Assaluyeh port and was transporting cars, IRNA added.

(Reuters - Reporting by Dubai Newsroom and Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Alex Richardson and Jason Neely)

