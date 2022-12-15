Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo volumes were down in November at the Port of Los Angeles, marking another month of declines at what was once the United States' busiest seaport.

The port said in its cargo update briefing this week that it handled 639,344 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in November, a 21% decrease from the same month last year. Overall, the port has handled 7% less cargo in the first 11 months of 2022 compared to last year’s all-time record.

November 2022 loaded imports reached 307,080 TEUs, down 24% compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 90,116 TEUs, an increase of 9% compared to last November. Empty containers landed at 242,148 TEUs, a 26% year-over-year decline.

“Imports into the United States have begun to level off, in addition to cargo that has shifted away from West Coast ports due to protracted labor negotiations,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka during today’s media briefing.

The Port of Los Angeles was recently overtaken by the Port of New York and New Jersey as the nation's leading cargo port by volume.

“In the months ahead, we’re going to have to work harder and smarter to earn cargo back. Every ship, every train, every truck needs to be handled with the top-level service our customers expect and deserve,” Seroka said.