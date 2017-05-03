Marine Link
Gail India Seeks Three LNG Cargoes in H2

May 3, 2017

Gail India has launched a tender to buy three liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes in the second half of 2017, trade sources said.
 
The importer is seeking a cargo for July, September and November, they said.


(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)
