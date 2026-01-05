Trio of WSF Vessels Pulled from Service for Mechanical Issues

At Washington State Ferries, 2026 has started with a thud, one ferry each of the first three days of the year were pulled from service for mechanical problems. Here's a rundown.

Kittitas was pulled Friday morning, Jan. 2, from our Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route. An oil seal leak in the propulsion system caused a propulsion shaft failure. We are repairing the ferry at our Vashon terminal, and the work should be finished soon. If sea trials go well, the vessel could return to service later this week. Our "Triangle" route is running its two-boat schedule at the moment with Cathlamet and Sealth.

was pulled Friday morning, Jan. 2, from our Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route. An oil seal leak in the propulsion system caused a propulsion shaft failure. We are repairing the ferry at our Vashon terminal, and the work should be finished soon. If sea trials go well, the vessel could return to service later this week. Our “Triangle” route is running its two-boat schedule at the moment with Cathlamet and Sealth. Tacoma was taken off our Seattle/Bainbridge route Saturday night, Jan. 3. The ferry has an oil tube problem that’s causing elevated shaft bearing temperatures. Divers will start repairs Thursday, Jan. 8, and the work should be completed next week. Wenatchee is running single-boat service on our Seattle/Bainbridge route for now.



