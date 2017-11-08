Carnival, Shell Strike Deal to Fuel LNG Cruise Ships

The move toward LNG as fuel in the maritime sector received another boost when Carnival Cruise Line announced this morning the signing of an agreement with Shell NA LNG, LLC (Shell) for it to supply marine LNG to power North America’s first fully LNG-powered cruise ships. Shell will supply Carnival Cruise Line with fuel for its two new LNG-powered ships expected to launch in 2020 and 2022 and to be homeported in North America. The two ships will be fueled through Shell’s LNG Bunker Barge (LBB). The ocean-going LBB, which is designed to support growing cruise line demand for LNG as a marine fuel, will be the first of its kind in the U.S. and will allow these ships to refuel with LNG at ports along the southern U.S. East Coast.

The pair of 180,000-ton, 5,200-passenger CCL ships will be fully powered by LNG both while in port and at sea – an industry first and an environmental breakthrough that will improve air quality with cleaner emissions and produce the most efficient ships in company history.