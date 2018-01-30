Amver LNG Carrier Makes a Rescue
The crew of Amver participating liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Stena Crystal Sky recently rescued of two sailors stuck in severe weather approximately 1,000 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
