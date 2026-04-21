GTT to Design Tanks for Two Celsius Tankers’ LNG Carriers

French engineering firm GTT has received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The vessels, being built for shipowner Celsius Tankers, will each have a capacity of 180,000 cubic metres.

GTT will supply its Mark III Flex membrane containment system for the cryogenic tanks.

The order was booked in the first quarter of 2026, with delivery of the vessels expected between the second and third quarters of 2028.