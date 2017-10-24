Marine Link
Bulk Carrier Crew Rescues Three off Costa Rica

October 24, 2017

The crew of bulk carrier Navios Sagittarius came to the rescue of three people in the water approximately 33 miles off the coast of Costa Rica on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.
 
According to a rescue report submitted to the AMVER center, the Navios Sagittarius witnessed people in the water and the bridge team activated the man overboard alarm while the master requested the ship slow to maneuvering speed. The crew then lowered a lifeboat and safely rescued the three people from the water. Once the survivors were on board, the ship resumed its voyage to Balboa.
 
The Navios Sagittarius, managed by Navios Shipmanagement of Piraus, Greece, enrolled in AMVER on April 12, 2009.
 
AMVER (Automated Mutual Assistance Vessel Rescue System), sponsored by the U.S. Coast Guard, is a computer-based, and voluntary global ship reporting system used worldwide by search and rescue authorities to arrange for assistance to persons in distress at sea.
 
