Marine Link
Saturday, November 18, 2017

MOL's Coal Carrier NAGARA MARU to Serve JERA Trading

November 17, 2017

Photo: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd

Photo: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd

 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced the delivery of the coal carrier NAGARA MARU, which will serve Singapore-based JERA Trading, was delivered at Imari Shipyard and Works of Namura Shipbuilding on November 17, 2017.

 
The vessel, which was jointly developed by Namura Shipbuilding and MOL, is a state-of-the-art coal carrier with a wide-beam/shallow-draft configuration and wide range of advanced safety and energy-saving features. 
 
The vessel is so-called "Hekinan MAX" which has characteristic 250 meters length to maximize transport volume to the discharging port, Chubu Electric Power's Hekinan Thermal Power Plant in Aichi, Japan.
 
MOL has operated the same type of vessel, SHIN YAHAGI MARU, since 2015 and will play a central role in supplying coal to Chubu Electric Power's Hekinan Thermal Power Plant with operating two "Hekinan MAX" coal carriers.
 
MOL continually strives to be a worldwide leader in the safe, reliable transportation of natural resources and energy.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Nov 2017 - The Workboat Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News