MOL's Coal Carrier NAGARA MARU to Serve JERA Trading

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced the delivery of the coal carrier NAGARA MARU, which will serve Singapore-based JERA Trading, was delivered at Imari Shipyard and Works of Namura Shipbuilding on November 17, 2017.
The vessel, which was jointly developed by Namura Shipbuilding and MOL, is a state-of-the-art coal carrier with a wide-beam/shallow-draft configuration and wide range of advanced safety and energy-saving features.
The vessel is so-called "Hekinan MAX" which has characteristic 250 meters length to maximize transport volume to the discharging port, Chubu Electric Power's Hekinan Thermal Power Plant in Aichi, Japan
.
MOL has operated the same type of vessel, SHIN YAHAGI MARU, since 2015 and will play a central role in supplying coal to Chubu Electric Power's Hekinan Thermal Power Plant with operating two "Hekinan MAX" coal carriers.
MOL continually strives to be a worldwide leader in the safe, reliable transportation
of natural resources and energy.