MOL's Coal Carrier NAGARA MARU to Serve JERA Trading

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced the delivery of the coal carrier NAGARA MARU, which will serve Singapore-based JERA Trading, was delivered at Imari Shipyard and Works of Namura Shipbuilding on November 17, 2017.

The vessel, which was jointly developed by Namura Shipbuilding and MOL, is a state-of-the-art coal carrier with a wide-beam/shallow-draft configuration and wide range of advanced safety and energy-saving features.

The vessel is so-called "Hekinan MAX" which has characteristic 250 meters length to maximize transport volume to the discharging port, Chubu Electric Power's Hekinan Thermal Power Plant in Aichi, Japan

MOL has operated the same type of vessel, SHIN YAHAGI MARU, since 2015 and will play a central role in supplying coal to Chubu Electric Power's Hekinan Thermal Power Plant with operating two "Hekinan MAX" coal carriers.