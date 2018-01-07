CMES Fleet Adds Bulk Carriers

Related News

BW Offshore Gets Contract extension for FPSO Polvo

BW Offshore has signed an agreement with Petrorio for a one-year extension for the lease and operation of the FPSO Polvo.

Suspect Involved in N. Korean Oil Smuggling Released on Bail

A court in Taiwan has released on bail a man prosecutors allege to have made false declarations in the case of a Hong Kong…

Cananda Chamber of Shipping on Anchorage Operations

The Chamber of Shipping welcomes the federal government’s announcement of details concerning the review and modernization…

Weeks Marine Takes Delivery of Hopper Dredge Magdalen

Weeks Marine’s new self-propelled hopper dredge, Magdalen, was delivered by Eastern Shipbuilding on December 22 following…

Saudi Aramco Shipyard Joint Venture Appoints CEO

Saudi Aramco and its partners have appointed Fathi K. Al-Saleem as chief executive of a joint venture to build a shipyard on the kingdom’s east coast…

INS Kalvari Commissioned into the Indian Navy

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi commissioned INS Kalvari (S-21), the first of the six Scorpene class submarines…

Korea to be Shipbuilding Leader Again: President

President Moon was visiting Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering`s Okpo Shipyard in Geoje, Gyeongsangnam-do Province…

Royal IHC Acquires KCI from Oceanteam

Dutch supplier of vessels, equipment and services for the offshore, dredging and wet mining markets Royal IHC said it has acquire all of the outstanding share capital…

US Navy Sailors Get a Special Star Wars Screening

Rumors had already been circling for days by the time the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) crew gathered for an 'All-Hands' call…

CMA CGM Merges Multimodal Subsidiaries

The CMA CGM Group announced it will merge its subsidiaries MacAndrews and OPDR effective January 1, 2018., in line with…

Hydrographic Survey Vessel Converted for Autonomous Ops

ASV Global said it has converted a 26ft hydrographic survey launch to enable it to operate autonomously using the ASView control system…