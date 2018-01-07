Marine Link
CMES Fleet Adds Bulk Carriers

January 7, 2018

 The delivery and naming ceremony of PACIFIC MERIT, an energy-saving and environment-friendly bulk carrier with 64 thousand DWT, tailor-made by China Merchants Energy Shipping  (CMES), was held in Chengxi Shipyard on 4 January 2018. 

 
Capt. Zhao Yaoming, Vice President of CMES and President of Hong Kong Ming Wah Shipping, and Lu Ziyou, the President of Chengxi Shipyard, attended and witnessed the ceremony. 
 
On the same day, CMES held the naming and delivery ceremony for the 44th VLCC NEW PRIME in Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering,  Ms Duan Xianghui, Director of China Merchants Group, Su Xingang, Director of China Merchants Group and Chairman of CMES,  Xie Chunlin, President and Director of CMES attended the ceremony.
 
 
