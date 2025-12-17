Damen Delivers New Tugs to Fairplay Towage Group and Louis Meyer

On November 21, Damen Shipyards Group delivered three new tugs, consisting of an RSD Tug 2513 named Fairplay-98, and two ASD Tugs 2312 named Fairplay-86 and Fairplay-87.

The RSD Tugs 2513 and one ASD Tug 2312 have been delivered direct to the Fairplay Towage Group, while the other ASD Tug 2312 was delivered to Neue Schleppdampfschiffsreederei Louis Meyer GmbH & Co. KG. This vessel has also joined the Fairplay Towage fleet on a long-term bareboat charter. The vessels form part of the company’s fleet renewal program, incorporating increased efficiency for the future.

© Damen Shipyards Group

© Damen Shipyards Group

© Damen Shipyards Group