Tuesday, November 14, 2017

GTT to Design LNG Tanks for New FSRU/LNG Carriers

November 14, 2017

GTT has won a contract to design the liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanks for two dual purpose vessels capable of operating as efficient LNG carriers and floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) that are presently on order at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Corp.

 
These vessels will be built at Shanghai, China, for the owner Dynagas, with scheduled delivery in 2021.
 
GTT said it will design the LNG tanks of both units, each representing a capacity of 174,000 m3.The membrane cryogenic containment system NO96 GW, with glass wool insulation, will be used for the LNG storage on board. According to GTT, there are currently 14 vessels in operation and 42 on order that use this technology.
 
Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said, “We are pleased to once again accompany the ship owner Dynagas in its continued development in the LNG industry and to contribute to the very first FSRUs built by our Chinese partner Hudong-Zhonghua. This new order highlights the trusting relationships GTT maintains with this shipyard, which is part of the biggest shipbuilding group in China.”
