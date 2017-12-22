GTT Bags Korean Order for Three New LNG Carriers

GTT has received an order from a South Korean shipyard regarding the design of the LNG tanks of 3 new LNG carriers. The deliveries are due in the first semester of 2020.

GTT will design the LNG tanks of the units, each having a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be equipped with the membrane containment system Mark III Flex, a sea-proven technology developed by GTT.

This insulation system guarantees a Boil-Off Rate of 0.085%V/day. It has already been used to equip 48 vessels in service today.