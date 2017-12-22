Marine Link
Saturday, December 23, 2017

GTT Bags Korean Order for Three New LNG Carriers

December 22, 2017

Mark III System's original design. Image: GTT

 GTT has received an order from a South Korean shipyard regarding the design of the LNG tanks of 3 new LNG carriers. The deliveries are due in the first semester of 2020.

 
GTT will design the LNG tanks of the units, each having a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be equipped with the membrane containment system Mark III Flex, a sea-proven technology developed by GTT. 
 
This insulation system guarantees a Boil-Off Rate of 0.085%V/day. It has already been used to equip 48 vessels in service today.
 
GTT has recently announced they have signed a 5-year Master Service Agreement with Chevron Transport Corporation Ltd. under which GTT will support Chevron’s maintenance and operation of 10 LNGCs equipped with GTT’s Mark III and NO96 technologies. 
 
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

