Cashman Awarded Baltimore Dredging Contract

May 4, 2023

File photo: Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting's clamshell dredge Dale Pyatt works in Boston in 2019. (Photo: USACE)

Quincy, Mass. dredging contractor Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting has been awarded a contract for maintenance dredging in Baltimore.

The $23,963,300 firm-fixed-price contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Baltimore District. Bids for the project were solicited via the internet with four received.

Work is expected to be completed  by September 9, 2023.

The project consists of maintenance dredging approximately 1,500,000 cubic yards (cy) from the deep-draft federal navigation channels serving the Port of Baltimore.

The dredging depth varies by channel segment and ranges from 35 feet mean lower low water (ft MLLW) to 50 ft MLLW with an additional 1 foot of allowable overdepth. Approximately 1,100,000 cy will be dredged from the Maryland approach channels (Tolchester Channel, Brewerton Channel Eastern Extension, and Craighill Angle) and placed at the Paul S. Sarbanes Ecosystems Restoration Project at Poplar Island.  Approximately 350,000 cy will be dredged from Harbor channels (Brewerton Angle) and placed at the Cox Creek Dredged Material Containment Facility.

