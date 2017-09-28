MOL LNG Carrier Rescues Castaways

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has announced that on September 18, the MOL-operated LNG carrier Papua safely rescued four yachtsmen off Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

Details of the rescue are as follows: In the afternoon of September 17, the Papua received a distress relay message from the Australian Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centres, while underway toward the Port of Qingdao in China from Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

The vessel immediately rushed to the scene and rescued four survivors at around 22:30 on the same day.

Early in the morning of the 18th, the survivors were handed over to a rescue boat arranged by the Australian authorities off Port Moresby.

The Papua is the first in a series of four ships to be built by Hudong to provide LNG transportation for the PNG LNG project in Papua New Guinea and the Gorgon Jansz LNG project in Australia.