Liberian Registry Appoints Alfonso Castillero as CCO

Alfonso Castillero has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the Liberian International Ship &Corporate Registry (LISCR), the US-based manager of the Liberian Registry.

Alfonso will be responsible for managing the development and implementation of the Liberian Registry’s global sales, marketing, and service assurance strategy.

Together with the Registry’s business development group and regional managers, he will further enhance co-ordination of business development and service initiatives, while expanding the Liberian Registry’s leading position in an increasingly competitive shipping industry.

LISCR CEO Scott Bergeron says , “Alfonso’s unrivalled experience will be invaluable in managing the Registry’s development of new, strategic markets and of new products and services for our clients, helping the Liberian Registry continue its impressive evolution and growth. While his role as CCO will have a global perspective, Alfonso will continue to provide direct day-to-day management for the Japanese and Central & South American markets.”

Alfonso Castillero, who served as Director-General of the Panama Registry for 16 years before joining the Liberian Registry as Vice-President in 2014, says, “I am honoured to accept this new position, and excited at the prospect of helping to further strengthen the global presence and reputation of the world’s most innovative and successful ship registry.”

The Liberian Registry has long been considered the world’s most technologically advanced maritime administration. The Registry has a long-established track record of combining the highest standards of safety for vessels and crews with the highest levels of responsive and innovative service to owners.

Moreover, it has a well-deserved reputation for supporting international legislation designed to maintain and improve the safety and effectiveness of the shipping industry and protection of the marine environment.