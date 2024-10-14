Castor Maritime Adds 2020-built Bulk Carrier

Castor Maritime announced that on October 9, 2024, it took delivery of the M/V Magic Ariel, the 2020-built Kamsarmax bulk carrier vessel it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on September 30, 2024.

The vessel acquisition was financed in its entirety with cash on hand.

The Magic Ariel will be employed under a time charter contract with a minimum duration of about seven months at a gross daily rate equal to 108% of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC (BPI5TC).