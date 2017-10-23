FPSO Moored at Catcher Field

Premier Oil’s Catcher project remains on pace to achieve first oil before the end of this year with the arrival and hook up of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel BW Catcher last week in the U.K. North Sea.

BW Catcher arrived at the Catcher field on October 18, and the hook up of the Submerged Turret Production (STP) buoy mooring system was completed on October 19 with the vessel completing a rotation test around the buoy on October 20, Premier Oil said.

Final pull-in of the risers and umbilicals is underway, and commissioning activities have commenced in parallel.

Field ramp up will be over a 3-4 month period with Catcher being the first field on line followed by Varadero and Burgman.

BW Catcher, built by Keppel Shipyard in Singapore , is on a 7-year fixed term contract with extension options up to 18 years.

The FPSO vessel has an oil storage capacity of 650,000 barrels, with a processing capacity of 60,000 barrels per day. It has a design life of 20 years without dry docking.

FPSO BW Catcher

Owner: BW Offshore

Builder: Keppel Shipyard Ltd, Singapore

Client: Premier Oil

Contract duration: 2017-2024 (with extension options of up to 2042)

Location/Field: U.K./Catcher

Oil Production Capacity: 60,000 bbl/d

Gas Compression Capacity: 60 mmscfd

Water Injection Capacity: 125 kbbl/d

Storage Capacity: 650,000 bbl

Mooring: Turret