Cavotec Bags $5 Million Shore Power Order

Cavotec announced it has signed an order for shore power with a global shipping company, valued at about $5 million.

The order from an undisclosed global shipping company includes a substantial number of PowerFit shore power units, enabling vessels to connect to shore power with ease while docked. Deliveries are scheduled later this year,Cavotec said.

Cavotec’s PowerFit is a complete containerized solution for high voltage vessel connections. By facilitating shore power connections, these systems significantly reduce air and noise pollution in ports.

”This partnership with a global shipping company is yet another confirmation of the strength of our offering,” said Patrick Mares, President of Ports & Maritime Division at Cavotec. “Our innovative shore power systems contribute to the decarbonization of ports worldwide as well as quieter port environments.”