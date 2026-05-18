Cavotec Introduces Crane Operation Energy System

Cavotec has launched PowerAccESS, a modular and mobile battery Energy Storage System (ESS) designed to support the electrification of port crane operations.

Developed for demanding and evolving port environments, PowerAccESS provides zero-emission power for RTG cranes during block changes as a one-to-one replacement for diesel generators. The system can also be integrated into existing crane systems as a hybrid power solution, enabling more efficient and sustainable operations.

Key features of PowerAccESS include: