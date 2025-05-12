Marine Link
Saturday, May 17, 2025

Cavotec Signs $8.99 Million Shore Power Order

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 12, 2025

Cavotec has signed an order valued at USD$8.99 million with a leading global container shipping company to deliver complete shore power systems for newly built container vessels. Credit: Cavotec

Cavotec has signed an order valued at USD$8.99 million with a leading global container shipping company to deliver complete shore power systems for newly built container vessels. Credit: Cavotec

Cavotec has signed an order valued at USD$8.99 million (EUR 8.1 million) with a leading global container shipping company to deliver complete shore power systems for newly built container vessels. The order includes cable management reels and weatherproof enclosures, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

Cavotec’s systems will provide reliable cable management solutions, enabling vessels to connect to shore power while at berth. This reduces emissions and supports compliance with international environmental regulations.

The new contract builds on a long-standing partnership between Cavotec and the customer, further strengthening their collaboration in advancing sustainable ship operations and environmental objectives.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Electrifying Cargo Handling

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week