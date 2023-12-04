CBED Expands Fleet with Two SOVs

Danish shipowner CBED has acquired two SOVs which are expected to be delivered end of Q1 2024.

Following delivery from seller, Dutch-based shipping company Vroon, both Wind Evolution (formerly Vos Start) and Wind Creation (formerly Vos Stone) will be dry-docked for refurbishing, name change and painting according to the CBED fleet design. They will be ready to take on new walk-to-work, IRM and subsea projects starting Q2 2024. The parties have chosen not to disclose the sales amount.

CBED notes that according to Clarkson’s latest market report, the offshore wind sector alone is expecting 30,000 turbines and foundations are to be installed by 2030, and the yearly installation rate is set to double from 700-1,000 per year to more than 2,000 per year from 2025 and onwards.

There is a gap in the market already when it comes to the supply of necessary offshore logistics vessels, and a surge in demand for Service Operation Vessels is expected.

Daniel Alon, General Manager, CBED, said: “We have been looking for the right opportunity to expand our fleet for a long time, so we are very pleased to have sealed the deal on these two very modern sister vessels. We see a very strong market now, and looking ahead, there will be an even higher demand for high-quality, purpose-built SOVs like Wind Evolution, Wind Creation and of course our existing Wind Innovation. Adding these two SOVs to our fleet brings new opportunities for CBED to take in more projects – also across the oil and gas sector, where we have previous experience too.”

The vessels have room to accommodate 60 clients living comfortably onboard. The customized walk-to-work vessels both have motion compensated gangways and Kongsberg DP2 systems, allowing for safe transfers to and from offshore installations. In addition, both vessels are equipped with 50 tonnes AHC and 5 tonnes 3D motion compensated cranes.

Both vessels also include onboard offices and meeting rooms allowing for seamless operations, as well as offering leisure time activities such as a fitness room, cinema, TV lounge and gaming facilities.

Wind Evolution

Year built: 2017

Flag: UK

IMO: 9730505

Type: DP2 walk-to-work accommodation vessel

Class: DNV, Comfort Class III

Accommodation: 60 clients + 27 crew



Wind Creation

Year built: 2017

Flag: UK

IMO: 9730517

Type: DP2 walk-to-work accommodation vessel

Class: DNV, Comfort Class III

Accommodation: 60 clients + 27 crew



