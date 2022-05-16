CBED to Provide Accommodation Vessel for German North Sea Wind Farm Projects

Offshore accommodation company CBED has won a contract for its Wind Innovation vessel on the DanTysk and Sandbank offshore wind farms in the German North Sea.

"With the operations and maintenance service contract with DanTysk Sandbank Offshore Wind GmbH & Co. KG, a joint venture between Vattenfall Europe Windkraft GmbH and Stadtwerke München GmbH., CBED secures full activity until Q4 2022 for its walk-to-work service operation vessel, Wind Innovation," CBED said.

Ahead of starting its German North Sea contract, the Wind Innovation vessel is in Port of Esbjerg for maintenance to get ready for what marks CBED’s individual project number 29 since 2008.

Daniel Alon, General Manager, CBED: "Last time we worked with Vattenfall was in 2016, and we are happy to once again be working together, this time welcoming more than 60 people onboard our SOV, Wind Innovation. Last year, we reached 10,000 completed gangway operations onboard Wind Innovation and our promise to Vattenfall is to put all our offshore experience into play and secure another successful offshore wind project. For this particular project, they will especially benefit from the adjustable pedestal on our gangway, allowing the flexibility of connecting to transition pieces of different heights on the two wind farms.”

DanTysk offshore wind farm is located 70 km west of the island Sylt and has been in operation since 2014. Sandbank offshore wind farm is located 90 km west of Sylt and has been in operation since 2017. With their 152 turbines combined, the offshore wind farms have a total capacity of 576 MW, enough to provide clean power to more than half a million homes.

During the project, CBED will use the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark, as the base port for crew change and loading of fresh supplies.