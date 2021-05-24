C&C Delivers New Towboat to Maritime Partners

Belle Chasse, La. shipyard C&C Marine and Repair, LLC said it has delivered Ned Brooks, the fourth in series of 15 towboats for Metairie, La.-based Maritime Partners, LLC.

The 2,600-horsepowered, 84- by 34-foot towboat was designed by Entech Design, LLC, based in Kenner, La., with the 3D modeling and production drawings done by C&C Marine and Repair’s in-house engineering department. The design includes two Cummins QSK38-M1 main engines, provided by Cummins Mid-South, that are paired to two Reintjes WAF 665 reduction gears, provided by Karl Senner, LLC. The vessel’s steering system HPU and monitoring system were all provided by Rio Marine and Hydraulic. The vessel is equipped with a pair of Cummins QSB7-DM 99kw generators, also provided by Cummins Mid-South.

The towboat offers a total of six beds. A soft-core joiner system, provided by Marine Interior Systems, was installed in the accommodation spaces for added comfort and fire safety. The navigation and communication package, provided by Wheelhouse Electronics, includes Furuno radar equipment, transducer, satellite compass, AIS system, loud hailer, as well as a Standard VHF radio, Alphatron swingmeter, Young weather sensor, and Intellian satellite TV antenna. The vessel is equipped with two Carlisle and Finch 1000-watt Searchlights, and a pair of Patterson 40-ton winches provided by Donovan Marine.

The next boat in the series is scheduled for delivery to Maritime Partners, LLC in mid-June 2021, with each subsequent towboat being delivered every two months.